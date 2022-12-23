IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Tuition waiver program opens doors for Native American students in California

For generations, many high-achieving Native American students have been kept from attending prestigious universities simply because they don't have the funds to attend. NBC’s Chiara Sottile has the story of how a new program is trying to make amends and make the dream of higher education possible for Native students. Dec. 23, 2022

