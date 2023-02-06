IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Doctor near earthquake epicenter says 'the situation was very catastrophic'

    05:05
  • Now Playing

    Turkey and Syria struck by 7.8 and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes

    05:07
  • UP NEXT

    Nearly 600,000 migrants left in legal limbo after being released into U.S.

    03:40

  • Grammy Awards to make a star-studded return to Los Angeles

    04:41

  • U.S. economy adds 517,000 jobs in January

    04:56

  • FBI expected to search Mike Pence’s home for classified documents

    04:13

  • Rep. Ilhan Omar defiant after GOP vote to remove her from Foreign Affairs Committee

    04:17

  • Why officials are already preparing for 2024 election deniers

    04:22

  • Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 0.25%

    04:24

  • No classified documents found during FBI search of Biden’s Delaware beach home

    04:22

  • Biden, lawmakers face growing pressure over police reform bills

    04:08

  • Thousands gather at emotional funeral service for Tyre Nichols

    06:30

  • Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady announces his retirement ‘for good’

    04:49

  • Pope Francis holds Mass during trip to Congo

    01:50

  • Federal Reserve expected to slow interest rate hikes

    02:43

  • Why scavenger hunts are making a comeback in Oregon

    03:17

  • Voters uneasy about Biden, Trump 2024 candidacies, NBC News poll shows

    04:40

  • Rep. George Santos steps aside from committee assignments amid investigations

    04:28

  • Thousands of mourners expected at Tyre Nichols’ funeral in Memphis

    03:33

  • White House announces end to Covid public health emergency

    02:33

NBC News NOW

Turkey and Syria struck by 7.8 and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes

05:07

Two earthquakes, one measured at 7.8-magnitude and one at 7.6-magnitude, have left Turkey and Syria scrambling to find survivors and clean up rubble as the death toll is expected to rise sharply. NBC News' Meagan Fitzgerald reports on rescue operations in the earthquake's epicenter in Turkey and how Syrian refugees are coping with an emerging humanitarian crisis. Feb. 6, 2023

  • Doctor near earthquake epicenter says 'the situation was very catastrophic'

    05:05
  • Now Playing

    Turkey and Syria struck by 7.8 and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes

    05:07
  • UP NEXT

    Nearly 600,000 migrants left in legal limbo after being released into U.S.

    03:40

  • Grammy Awards to make a star-studded return to Los Angeles

    04:41

  • U.S. economy adds 517,000 jobs in January

    04:56

  • FBI expected to search Mike Pence’s home for classified documents

    04:13

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All