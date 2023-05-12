Turkey's Erdogan trails behind oppone nt ahead of election

Migrant teen from Honduras dies in custody of Florida facility01:05
Buffalo shooting victims' families sue social media companies03:28
- Now Playing
Turkey's Erdogan trails behind oppone nt ahead of election04:18
- UP NEXT
'Revenge blocking' is becoming a popular trend in dating apps03:10
Patients struggle to find treatment for POTS after getting Covid04:44
Trump files notice of intent to appeal verdict in E. Jean Carroll case00:20
Manhattan DA charging former marine with manslaughter in Jordan Neely death01:47
U.S. intelligence officials warns of hate groups using online memes04:42
Speaker McCarthy will not support Rep. Santos in push for re-election02:29
Biden says McConnell is 'correct' that U.S. will not default on debt01:57
Former FOX host Tucker Carlson to launch a new show on Twitter03:45
Justice Department files criminal charges against Rep. George Santos, sources say01:38
Miami Heat seeking to be NBA's second-ever 8th seed to win 2 playoff rounds02:44
Various states threaten to crack down on copycat versions of diabetes drugs02:47
Alabama explores new death penalty methods after botched executions03:17
High-profile killing of CashApp founder heightens San Francisco's dangerous reputation04:42
Police close stretch of Illinois highway after dust storm disaster04:50
How blocking gender-affirming care would affect kids and adults in Missouri03:03
Biden invites top congressional leaders to debt ceiling meeting02:53
School shootings highlight need for door locks on campus04:03
Migrant teen from Honduras dies in custody of Florida facility01:05
Buffalo shooting victims' families sue social media companies03:28
- Now Playing
Turkey's Erdogan trails behind oppone nt ahead of election04:18
- UP NEXT
'Revenge blocking' is becoming a popular trend in dating apps03:10
Patients struggle to find treatment for POTS after getting Covid04:44
Trump files notice of intent to appeal verdict in E. Jean Carroll case00:20
Play All