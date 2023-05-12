IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Turkey's Erdogan trails behind oppone nt ahead of election

04:18

Polls are showing Turkey's leader of more than two decades, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, is trailing behind opposing leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu just as voters head to the polls in a high-stakes election. NBC's Matt Bradley reports. May 12, 2023

