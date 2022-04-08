IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Turkey to move trial for suspects accused in killing of journalist to Saudi Arabia

    Russian woman helps over 200 Ukrainians find refuge across Budapest 

  • Watch: Video shows citizens beat man on Los Angeles street for alleged dog abuse 

  • Senate confirms Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

  • At least 2 people killed, several more injured in Tel Aviv shooting

  • Texas teacher faces losing job after fighting for gay pride symbols

  • Why Republicans want campaign cash Trump is sitting on for midterms

  • New York man who moved into daughter's dorm convicted of sex trafficking, extortion 

  • Six state attorneys general warn NFL about treatment of female workers

  • Senate votes to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court

  • What is Axos? The bank funding Trump’s loans

  • New study describes ‘moral injury’ faced by health care workers early in pandemic

  • Senate passes bill suspending normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus

  • New York court considering state’s new gerrymandering political maps

  • Speaker Pelosi tests positive for Covid

  • How the International Newcomer Center introduces refugee children to the U.S.

  • Parents of transgender athletes speak out against new law in Oklahoma

  • U.N. warns time to act on climate change is ‘now or never’

  • Senate to vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation

  • U.S. imposes new sanctions on Russian banks, members of Putin’s family

Turkey to move trial for suspects accused in killing of journalist to Saudi Arabia

A Turkish court has ruled that the trial of 26 Saudis accused in the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, will be transferred to Saudi Arabia. Khashoggi's fiancé fears that justice will not be served, calling the move political. April 8, 2022

