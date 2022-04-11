'Turnsignl' app connects lawyer to people pulled over by police

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
A free subscription to an app that connects people who have been pulled over by the police to a lawyer is being offered in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, one year after Duante Wright was killed when an officer mistook her gun for her taser. NBC News’ Shaq Brewster explains how the “Turnsignl” app works and how police officers are reacting. April 11, 2022

