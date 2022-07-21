IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Turpin siblings file lawsuit claiming abuse by foster parents years after rescue

    03:32
  • UP NEXT

    George Floyd family members react to Thomas Lane sentencing

    03:07

  • Suspects sought in deadly Oregon road rage shooting

    02:07

  • Watch NYC officer on horseback chase down a thief in Times Square

    00:45

  • Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murder of his wife and son

    02:23

  • Grand jury declines to indict man who fatally shot 9-year-old Houston girl

    01:33

  • Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murdering his wife and son

    03:38

  • Anti-abortion groups shift focus post-Roe

    02:41

  • Body of missing 23-year-old woman found same day ex-boyfriend fatally shot by police

    01:30

  • Teen shot to death during farewell visit to former Harlem neighborhood

    01:36

  • Son of former Manhattan judge kills mom before jumping to his death

    00:59

  • Murder charges dropped for NYC bodega worker

    02:59

  • Authorities arrest man linked to 1975 Pennsylvania murder by DNA testing

    03:10

  • Increased gas prices lead to more reports of gas theft in U.S.

    02:04

  • 'Nothing short of heroic': Good Samaritan shoots Indiana mall gunman

    02:05

  • Crew member shot to death on 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' set

    01:32

  • Florida teen accused of smothering 3-year-old sister to death

    01:34

  • Accused Buffalo gunman pleads not guilty to hate crime charges

    02:08

  • True crime: Behind America’s growing obsession | Cracking the Case

    23:29

  • Police in Pennsylvania make arrest in 1975 murder of Lindy Sue Biechler

    01:10

NBC News NOW

Turpin siblings file lawsuit claiming abuse by foster parents years after rescue

03:32

In 2018, 13 children from the Turpin family were rescued after facing years of abuse from their parents. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer reports on how six of those children claim they were placed into abusive foster homes and are now suing the organization meant to protect them. July 21, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Turpin siblings file lawsuit claiming abuse by foster parents years after rescue

    03:32
  • UP NEXT

    George Floyd family members react to Thomas Lane sentencing

    03:07

  • Suspects sought in deadly Oregon road rage shooting

    02:07

  • Watch NYC officer on horseback chase down a thief in Times Square

    00:45

  • Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murder of his wife and son

    02:23

  • Grand jury declines to indict man who fatally shot 9-year-old Houston girl

    01:33

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All