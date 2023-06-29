IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Twin refugees graduate high school in U.S. after fleeing war in Ukraine

Twin refugees graduate high school in U.S. after fleeing war in Ukraine

Twin brothers who fled the war in Ukraine have graduated high school in the U.S. They escaped to Poland last year leaving their family behind before applying to the Uniting for Ukraine program in the U.S. The brothers are headed to college, both on full scholarships. NBC News' Gadi Schwartz reports. June 29, 2023

