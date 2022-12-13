IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Twitter Blue launches amid controversial Musk tweets

    06:04
  • UP NEXT

    Indiana sues TikTok over alleged security and safety violations

    02:57

  • A.I. chatbot goes viral for accuracy and honesty

    03:20

  • Elon Musk’s Bizarre Take on the First Amendment

    15:05

  •  Mehdi’s Got Some Questions for Elon Musk

    08:14

  • Hate speech spikes on Twitter amid Elon Musk, Ye controversies

    02:16

  • Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift named Spotify's most streamed global artists of 2022

    03:46

  • Twitter stops policing Covid misinformation

    05:43

  • Elon Musk to grant ‘amnesty’ for suspended Twitter accounts

    00:29

  • Elon Musk reinstates Donald Trump’s Twitter account

    01:29

  • Turmoil at Twitter after more than 1,200 employees resign

    00:41

  • Twitter employees quit after Elon Musk gives workers ultimatum

    02:44

  • Twitter offices temporarily shut down amid wave of resignations

    02:36

  • Hellscape: Inside the meltdowns at Twitter and FTX

    26:29

  • New wave of resignations hit Twitter after Musk ultimatum for employees

    05:42

  • FBI, DHS, social media companies not addressing rising terror threat, Senate report says

    03:22

  • Taylor Swift fans buying concert tickets crash Ticketmaster site 

    05:23

  • Twitter halts Blue subscription service after users apparently abuse feature

    00:23

  • Influencer uses TikTok platform to educate Gen Z on Holocaust

    03:28

  • Twitter users impersonate verified celebrities with blue check mark subscription

    03:41

NBC News NOW

Twitter Blue launches amid controversial Musk tweets

06:04

Twitter CEO Elon Musk created a firestorm of tweets over the weekend posting memes and repeating a popular right-wing talking point, to prosecute Dr. Fauci. NBC News’ Tom Llamas discusses the latest controversy from the billionaire with deputy editor Alex Heath who has been covering Musk’s takeover of the platform for months. Dec. 13, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Twitter Blue launches amid controversial Musk tweets

    06:04
  • UP NEXT

    Indiana sues TikTok over alleged security and safety violations

    02:57

  • A.I. chatbot goes viral for accuracy and honesty

    03:20

  • Elon Musk’s Bizarre Take on the First Amendment

    15:05

  •  Mehdi’s Got Some Questions for Elon Musk

    08:14

  • Hate speech spikes on Twitter amid Elon Musk, Ye controversies

    02:16

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All