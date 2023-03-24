IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Twitter bots advertising guns to users tweet using trigger terms

    03:03
  • UP NEXT

    McCarthy says he would support a TikTok ban

    00:58

  • TikTok CEO discusses efforts to combat Spanish-language misinformation

    01:02

  • TikTok CEO discusses efforts to address 'dangerous misinformation'

    01:41

  • TikTok CEO describes 'Project Texas' plan to store U.S. data 'on American soil'

    01:37

  • TikTok CEO to appear before Congress as lawmakers push to ban app

    06:06

  • TikTok CEO to appear before Congress amid growing security concerns

    04:18

  • New TikTok college drinking trend raises alarms

    02:22

  • Ozempic shortage pushes some to use knockoff drugs

    03:55

  • Teens Under Pressure: Mental Health & Social Media

    27:15

  • Misuse of 'therapy language' online can negatively impact mental health outcomes

    03:40

  • U.S. threatens TikTok ban if Chinese owners don’t sell their stakes

    02:50

  • US threatens TikTok ban if Chinese owners don’t sell their stakes

    02:03

  • Emma Watson’s face used in sexual deepfake ad on Instagram and Facebook

    02:41

  • Viral TikTok filter leaves some concerned over long-term mental health impacts

    05:00

  • How ‘Take It Down’ is helping people remove online explicit images and videos

    03:27

  • College students turn to influencing as new side hustle

    04:03

  • Could TikTok be banned in the U.S. for good?

    01:37

  • How one talent agency is creating opportunities for creators of color

    02:18

  • Video shows kids break through fences in New York for 'Kool-Aid Man' challenge

    01:58

NBC News NOW

Twitter bots advertising guns to users tweet using trigger terms

03:03

Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover promised to end internet bots, however, some users are facing a flood of unsolicited replies pushing guns. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz has more on the alarming tweets and the shocking triggers that seems to set these bots off. March 24, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Twitter bots advertising guns to users tweet using trigger terms

    03:03
  • UP NEXT

    McCarthy says he would support a TikTok ban

    00:58

  • TikTok CEO discusses efforts to combat Spanish-language misinformation

    01:02

  • TikTok CEO discusses efforts to address 'dangerous misinformation'

    01:41

  • TikTok CEO describes 'Project Texas' plan to store U.S. data 'on American soil'

    01:37

  • TikTok CEO to appear before Congress as lawmakers push to ban app

    06:06

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All