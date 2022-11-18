Twitter employees quit after Elon Musk gives workers ultimatum

BREAKING: Attorney General Merrick Garland has named a special counsel in probes of former President Donald Trump
- UP NEXT
Obamas return to White House for presidential portrait unveilings02:16
How Florida teachers feel about the state's new education bills taking effect this school year03:40
Nuclear inspectors' report on Zaporizhzhia power plant indicates violated nuclear standards02:45
Military contractor escapes house arrest after pleading guilty to Navy scandal03:25
Police say they have found the remains of missing jogger Eliza Fletcher01:38
Schools frustrated with FEMA application process after historic flooding damages facilities03:46
Justice Department says Trump kept passports in same drawer as classified documents00:54
Off-duty pilots begin to picket in Chicago, other major airports head of holiday weekend03:16
Mary Peltola defeats Sarah Palin in Alaska's first election with ranked-choice voting03:30
Pilot study suggests experimental brain surgery could treat binge eating disorders02:29
Bed Bath & Beyond to close stores, reduce workforce amid struggling business00:53
Proud Boy in Capitol on Jan. 6 sentenced to 4.5 years in federal prison01:12
Morgan Radford expecting first child with husband David02:45
Oregon grocery store shooting leaves three dead, including suspect03:06
What if you could take three heart medications in one pill?02:35
MIT professor cleared of charges after being accused of espionage by DOJ04:47
Fed chair Jerome Powell warns of increased rates, economic 'pain' to fight inflation03:06
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech alleging Covid vaccine patent infringement00:29
Conservative Christian cellphone company wins control over four Texas school boards02:27
New Yorker with prior marijuana conviction works to open dispensary02:52
- UP NEXT
Obamas return to White House for presidential portrait unveilings02:16
How Florida teachers feel about the state's new education bills taking effect this school year03:40
Nuclear inspectors' report on Zaporizhzhia power plant indicates violated nuclear standards02:45
Military contractor escapes house arrest after pleading guilty to Navy scandal03:25
Police say they have found the remains of missing jogger Eliza Fletcher01:38
Schools frustrated with FEMA application process after historic flooding damages facilities03:46
Play All