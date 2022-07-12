IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Twitter sues Elon Musk over attempt to back out of $44 billion sale

Twitter sues Elon Musk over attempt to back out of $44 billion sale

Twitter is now suing Elon Musk in an attempt to make the billionaire commit to his $44 billion bid to buy the company. Musk recently backed out of the deal and accused the social media giant of violating its purchase agreement for not turning over details on spam accounts. July 12, 2022

