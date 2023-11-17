IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Two bodies of Israeli hostages recovered near Gaza hospital

03:50

The Israeli military claim they found a Hamas tunnel under Gaza’s main hospital. The Israeli Defense Force suspect the Al-Shifa hospital was being used by Hamas as a command center. NBC News’ Erin McLaughlin reports on the ongoing Israeli military operations on the Al-Shifa hospital and the hostage negotiations.Nov. 17, 2023

