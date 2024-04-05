IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Two broods of cicadas will emerge this summer at level not seen since 1803
April 5, 202405:03

  • Aerospace company developing moon rover for NASA

    05:46

  • California faces evacuation warnings in Big Sur ahead of storm

    03:53
  • Now Playing

    Two broods of cicadas will emerge this summer at level not seen since 1803

    05:03
  • UP NEXT

    Video shows man catching 'Porch Pirate' after planting decoy

    02:54

  • Florida increases patrol along border as Haitians seek refuge 

    03:39

  • NASA engineer accused of sexual assault by six women he met online

    03:39

  • Violent weather causes severe airline turbulence

    01:29

  • Lawyer says NFL star Rashee Rice was driving car involved in Dallas crash

    01:38

  • Stronger marijuana linked to more psychosis in teens

    02:38

  • Election workers face growing security threats

    01:43

  • Seven women sue Tennessee after being denied medical exemption under state's abortion ban

    02:00

  • Family of elderly Florida couple killed in their home ask public for information

    01:47

  • Superintendent ‘horrified’ by school bus driver’s alleged assault of Massachusetts student

    01:42

  • Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.23B after no winning ticket sold

    00:42

  • Bryan Kohberger’s attorneys push for change of venue, allege bias

    01:46

  • East Coast slammed with flooding rain, tropical storm-force winds

    03:57

  • Remains of infant found in Florida trash plant

    02:00

  • New Mexico man climbs through hospital ceiling to flee from deputies

    02:00

  • Major storm pounds East Coast after bringing severe weather to the Midwest and South

    02:12

  • Oklahoma town votes to recall city commissioner linked to white nationalist group

    02:29

NBC News NOW

Two broods of cicadas will emerge this summer at level not seen since 1803

05:03

A trillion cicadas will emerge this summer at a level not seen since 1803. Two different broods of the insects will make their way to several parts of the U.S.April 5, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Aerospace company developing moon rover for NASA

    05:46

  • California faces evacuation warnings in Big Sur ahead of storm

    03:53
  • Now Playing

    Two broods of cicadas will emerge this summer at level not seen since 1803

    05:03
  • UP NEXT

    Video shows man catching 'Porch Pirate' after planting decoy

    02:54

  • Florida increases patrol along border as Haitians seek refuge 

    03:39

  • NASA engineer accused of sexual assault by six women he met online

    03:39
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All