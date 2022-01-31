Two men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery killing reach plea deal on hate-crime charges
00:51
Two of the three men convicted in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery have reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors instead of facing hate-crime charges in court. The deal has been criticised by Arbery’s family, who say it would allow Gregory and Travis McMichael to transfer from a Georgia state prison to a preferred federal prison. Jan. 31, 2022
Now Playing
Two men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery killing reach plea deal on hate-crime charges
00:51
UP NEXT
Ukrainian president calls for calm as Russian troops gather near border
06:43
Civilian dive team solves two-year missing person case
03:35
How cities like Phoenix are updating infrastructure to combat extreme weather
08:25
Moderna starts clinical trials for HIV vaccine
06:35
Gun deliveries stolen off train cars in Los Angeles