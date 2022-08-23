IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Two men found guilty in plot to kidnap Michigan Governor

Two men found guilty in plot to kidnap Michigan Governor

Two men considered to be the ringleaders of a conspiracy to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were found guilty by a jury after a mistrial in the spring. NBC News' Steven Romo reports on how the governor reacted to the verdict and the national ramifications the men intended to perpetrate. Aug. 23, 2022

