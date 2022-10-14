IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Two officers killed after ambush-style shooting in Connecticut

    02:36
  • UP NEXT

    Multiple injured following shooting in North Carolina neighborhood

    00:25

  • Supreme Court rejects Trump's appeal over Mar-a-Lago documents case

    01:46

  • Missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon believed to be dead

    01:48

  • What the Parkland sentencing verdict means for future death penalty cases

    05:31

  • Watch: Jury recommends life sentence for Parkland shooter

    01:28

  • Chicago woman accused of killing landlord, putting body in freezer

    01:43

  • Veteran police officer shot to death near Las Vegas strip

    03:05

  • Two Connecticut police officers, suspect killed in Bristol shooting

    02:48

  • New York dog killing sparks debate over progressive politics and policing

    03:15

  • $40 million counterfeit couture scheme uncovered in New York

    03:55

  • Jury orders Alex Jones to pay nearly $1 billion to families of Sandy Hook massacre victims

    02:27

  • 'If you call the police he'll kill us both': Missouri neighbors rush to aid woman held captive

    01:53

  • Comedians Eric Andre, Clayton English say police airport searches racially profile, violate constitutional rights

    02:30

  • Two charged in murder of Georgia high school football star

    01:37

  • Minnesota man pleads guilty to fraud in faked anti-Trump arson

    01:32

  • Ohio man accused of 'incel' plot to 'slaughter' women

    01:29

  • Trial begins for Russian analyst charged with lying to FBI

    03:54

  • Baltimore prosecutors drop all charges against Adnan Syed

    03:29

  • Defense attorney tells jury sentencing Parkland shooter to death will change 'absolutely nothing'

    05:28

NBC News NOW

Two officers killed after ambush-style shooting in Connecticut

02:36

Connecticut authorities say two police officers were killed and another was seriously wounded after responding to what they believe was a fake 911 call. NBC News’ Ron Allen reports on how this comes during an especially deadly week for law enforcement across the U.S.Oct. 14, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Two officers killed after ambush-style shooting in Connecticut

    02:36
  • UP NEXT

    Multiple injured following shooting in North Carolina neighborhood

    00:25

  • Supreme Court rejects Trump's appeal over Mar-a-Lago documents case

    01:46

  • Missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon believed to be dead

    01:48

  • What the Parkland sentencing verdict means for future death penalty cases

    05:31

  • Watch: Jury recommends life sentence for Parkland shooter

    01:28

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All