Two college students dead as fake pills laced with fentanyl plague the U.S.

- UP NEXT
Saving Boone County: Fighting for lives in a place ravaged by opioids14:55
Nightly News Reports: Helping people recovering from addiction re-enter the workforce10:47
Chicago substance abuse recovery program keeps moms and kids together02:13
Report shows ties between opioid makers and patient groups01:59
OxyContin maker Purdue stops promoting opioids in light of epidemic01:40
Philadelphia to establish ‘safe injection sites’01:39
How one woman became a local hero of the opioid crisis02:21
Nightly News reports: The children of the opioid crisis09:51
A State Trooper's Opioid-Fueled Fall From Grace05:06
This Mother’s Addiction Went Viral, Now She’s Glad it Did02:05
Opioid Crisis: An Ohio City Under Siege02:10
Trump Aims to Fix ‘Worst Drug Crisis in American History’02:00
Trump Shares Story About His Brother’s Alcohol Addiction During Opioid Speech01:52
Trump Declares Opioid Crisis a National Public Health Emergency01:08
Trump: 'We Can Be the Generation That Ends the Opioid Epidemic'00:42
Dear Mr. President: Letters on the Opioid Crisis01:24
One Nation Overdosed: Opioid crisis forces grandparents to care for grandchildren05:51
Opioid Crisis: How One Massachusetts School Helps Grieving Students06:28
Family who lost two sons to opioid overdose draws attention to prescription drug dangers12:03
Opioid Crisis: A Hospital on the Front Lines, Determined to Save Children03:01
- UP NEXT
Saving Boone County: Fighting for lives in a place ravaged by opioids14:55
Nightly News Reports: Helping people recovering from addiction re-enter the workforce10:47
Chicago substance abuse recovery program keeps moms and kids together02:13
Report shows ties between opioid makers and patient groups01:59
OxyContin maker Purdue stops promoting opioids in light of epidemic01:40
Philadelphia to establish ‘safe injection sites’01:39
Play All