Two people dead after Ukraine strikes Crimean bridge

Escaped murder suspect back in custody after local family and dog find him02:59
- Now Playing
Two people dead after Ukraine strikes Crimean bridge03:53
- UP NEXT
New York makes history with first Latino NYPD commissioner03:17
Shein facing new allegations of copyright infringement02:33
Man saved from submerged vehicle after officers and citizen find him01:34
California has first fentanyl murder conviction after death of teen girl03:21
Viral TikTok doctor banned from practicing medicine in Ohio02:08
Guatemala's presidential election in turmoil as top political party suspended03:52
Bodycam video shows LA sheriff's deputy punch mother holding baby02:08
Marine released after girl found in barracks of Camp Pendleton04:27
Canada investigates major companies allegedly using forced Uyghur labor02:16
Sea otter bites and steals surfboards in California02:26
Volunteer medics come together to help Ukrainian soldiers05:00
Thousands protest Israel's proposed judicial reform04:47
Uruguay facing worst drought in decades02:46
California hospital facing investigation over treatment of Black women in childbirth03:24
6-year-old girl fights off kidnapper in Miami01:29
Manson family killer Leslie Van Houten freed on parole01:57
Former Northwestern football players allege hazing and sexual abuse03:08
Supporters gather worldwide demanding change in Haiti03:37
Escaped murder suspect back in custody after local family and dog find him02:59
- Now Playing
Two people dead after Ukraine strikes Crimean bridge03:53
- UP NEXT
New York makes history with first Latino NYPD commissioner03:17
Shein facing new allegations of copyright infringement02:33
Man saved from submerged vehicle after officers and citizen find him01:34
California has first fentanyl murder conviction after death of teen girl03:21
Play All