IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Escaped murder suspect back in custody after local family and dog find him

    02:59
  • Now Playing

    Two people dead after Ukraine strikes Crimean bridge

    03:53
  • UP NEXT

    New York makes history with first Latino NYPD commissioner

    03:17

  • Shein facing new allegations of copyright infringement

    02:33

  • Man saved from submerged vehicle after officers and citizen find him

    01:34

  • California has first fentanyl murder conviction after death of teen girl

    03:21

  • Viral TikTok doctor banned from practicing medicine in Ohio

    02:08

  • Guatemala's presidential election in turmoil as top political party suspended

    03:52

  • Bodycam video shows LA sheriff's deputy punch mother holding baby

    02:08

  • Marine released after girl found in barracks of Camp Pendleton

    04:27

  • Canada investigates major companies allegedly using forced Uyghur labor

    02:16

  • Sea otter bites and steals surfboards in California

    02:26

  • Volunteer medics come together to help Ukrainian soldiers

    05:00

  • Thousands protest Israel's proposed judicial reform

    04:47

  • Uruguay facing worst drought in decades

    02:46

  • California hospital facing investigation over treatment of Black women in childbirth

    03:24

  • 6-year-old girl fights off kidnapper in Miami

    01:29

  • Manson family killer Leslie Van Houten freed on parole

    01:57

  • Former Northwestern football players allege hazing and sexual abuse

    03:08

  • Supporters gather worldwide demanding change in Haiti

    03:37

NBC News NOW

Two people dead after Ukraine strikes Crimean bridge

03:53

Two people are dead and one is injured after Ukraine attacked a bridge connecting Russia to the Crimean peninsula. NBC News' Keir Simmons has the details. July 18, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Escaped murder suspect back in custody after local family and dog find him

    02:59
  • Now Playing

    Two people dead after Ukraine strikes Crimean bridge

    03:53
  • UP NEXT

    New York makes history with first Latino NYPD commissioner

    03:17

  • Shein facing new allegations of copyright infringement

    02:33

  • Man saved from submerged vehicle after officers and citizen find him

    01:34

  • California has first fentanyl murder conviction after death of teen girl

    03:21
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All