Two versions of monkeypox are circulating in the U.S., CDC says

New body camera video shows Arizona man pleading officers for help before drowning02:43
24th woman sues quarterback Deshaun Watson alleging sexual misconduct03:20
- Now Playing
Two versions of monkeypox are circulating in the U.S., CDC says03:17
- UP NEXT
Body of lawyer Alex Murdaugh's former housekeeper will be exhumed03:02
Union claims Starbucks is illegally shutting down a New York cafe to retaliate03:53
3 dead, 14 shot after mass shooting in Philadelphia01:56
Rapper Trouble shot and killed at Georgia apartment complex01:16
Watch: Video shows crowd scatter after deadly mass shooting in Philadelphia00:53
Philadelphia shooting leaves 3 dead, 11 injured01:07
Witness recounts locking eyes with Uvalde shooter outside school01:51
Texas high school honors teens killed in crash at graduation00:59
Retired Wisconsin judge killed in 'targeted' attack, suspect hit list included Mitch McConnell, Gov. Whitmer00:24
Original Gerber baby, Ann Turner Cook, dies at 9500:30
Wisconsin man found dead after ‘targeted’ incident, officials say01:37
Suspect in custody after 3 injured in stabbing at California hospital01:15
May job reports reveals U.S. employment still below pre-pandemic levels06:28
Escaped Texas inmate shot by police after allegedly killing five people02:28
Realtors had billions in PPP loans forgiven as housing market boomed05:13
Activists fight wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation proposed in 202203:28
Forecast: Florida on alert ahead of tropical storm Alex02:59
New body camera video shows Arizona man pleading officers for help before drowning02:43
24th woman sues quarterback Deshaun Watson alleging sexual misconduct03:20
- Now Playing
Two versions of monkeypox are circulating in the U.S., CDC says03:17
- UP NEXT
Body of lawyer Alex Murdaugh's former housekeeper will be exhumed03:02
Union claims Starbucks is illegally shutting down a New York cafe to retaliate03:53
3 dead, 14 shot after mass shooting in Philadelphia01:56
Play All