IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Tyler Perry details own battle with suicide after 'tWitch' Boss' death

    03:54
  • UP NEXT

    See where TODAY is sending a fan after playing Suddenly Santa!

    02:26

  • Watch RuPaul do his best celebrity impersonations!

    03:32

  • RuPaul on his journey and the impact of ‘Drag Race’

    06:12

  • Samantha Bee talks upcoming tour, hostless ‘Daily Show’

    04:46

  • Watch TODAY's Sheinelle Jones meet her idol Janet Jackson

    05:19

  • Janet Jackson talks upcoming tour — and new music!

    05:28

  • Daisy Edgar-Jones to star as Carole King in new movie

    00:40

  • New movie ‘Spinning Gold’ to highlight rise of Casablanca Records

    01:09

  • Look back at the fun we had on TODAY in 2022

    09:37

  • Kate Hudson talks overcoming her fear of singing in public

    01:42

  • Find out what this TODAY fan won in a game of Suddenly Santa!

    02:37

  • Ashley Park dishes on season 3 of ‘Emily in Paris’

    05:46

  • Drake sports necklace with 42 engagement ring diamonds

    04:59

  • Noah Centineo jokes he’s the ‘anti-Tom Cruise’ in ‘The Recruit’

    04:57

  • Rebel Wilson talks return to serious acting roots in new role

    03:40

  • Rebel Wilson opens up about motherhood and finding love

    04:02

  • Savannah Guthrie talks new animated series ‘Princess Power’

    01:46

  • Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson team up for comedy special

    00:36

  • ‘SNL’ alums honor Chris Farley 25 years after his death

    00:58

NBC News NOW

Tyler Perry details own battle with suicide after 'tWitch' Boss' death

03:54

TV personality “tWitch” Boss’ suicide has continued to send shockwaves through the entertainment community. NBC News’ Valerie Castro has more on how actor Tyler Perry has recently detailed his own struggles with suicide to raise awareness. Dec. 17, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Tyler Perry details own battle with suicide after 'tWitch' Boss' death

    03:54
  • UP NEXT

    See where TODAY is sending a fan after playing Suddenly Santa!

    02:26

  • Watch RuPaul do his best celebrity impersonations!

    03:32

  • RuPaul on his journey and the impact of ‘Drag Race’

    06:12

  • Samantha Bee talks upcoming tour, hostless ‘Daily Show’

    04:46

  • Watch TODAY's Sheinelle Jones meet her idol Janet Jackson

    05:19

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All