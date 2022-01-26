Boris Johnson under pressure ahead of U.K. report into Covid lockdown breaches
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing pressure as a report outlining a series of gatherings held at his office and residence during the country’s strict Covid-19 lockdown is expected to be released. NBC News’ Keir Simmons breaks down how the report could impact the prime minister’s leadership and what's next for his party. Jan. 26, 2022
