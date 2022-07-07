IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    U.K. Prime Minister Johnson battles to stay in power as cabinet members resign

U.K. Prime Minister Johnson battles to stay in power as cabinet members resign

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is fighting to stay in power after a slew of resignations from several ministers who claim they can no longer serve under his scandal-tarred leadership. NBC News’ Keir Simmons reports how Johnson is digging in his heels and refusing to step down from the position. July 7, 2022

    U.K. Prime Minister Johnson battles to stay in power as cabinet members resign

