U.K. releases promising data on omicron hospitalization rate as Europe reintroduces Covid restrictions
A new study from the U.K. shows that hospitalizations due to the omicron variant are significantly less compared the Delta, but some European countries are still reimposing restrictions as cases continue to rise. NBC News’ Molly Hunter has the details. Dec. 24, 2021
