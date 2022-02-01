U.K.’s Boris Johnson faces calls to resign after Covid lockdown parties report
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing growing pressure after a report found that a series of gatherings held at Downing Street during the country’s national lockdown were “failures of leadership and judgement.” NBC News’ Keir Simmons explains what the report found and how it could impact Boris Johnson’s premiership. Feb. 1, 2022
