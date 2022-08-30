IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘Texas Today’ newscast makes history with first all-woman, all-Black anchors

    04:55

  • How Afghanistan is coping one year after the withdrawal of U.S. troops

    04:52

  • What to expect from Biden’s speech on the ‘Soul of America’ on Thursday

    03:10

  • What’s next for NASA’s Artemis 1 mission after delayed launch

    02:58
  • Now Playing

    U.N. investigators head to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

    02:57
  • UP NEXT

    DOJ says it may have recovered from privileged documents from Mar-a-Lago seizure

    04:29

  • NASA postpones launch of Artemis 1 over engine issues

    04:31

  • Ukrainian officials say at least 25 people killed in train station rocket attack

    03:39

  • Women participating in TikTok's 'pigtail experiment' say results suggest fetish of younger girls

    03:41

  • Terry Hu makes history as first non-binary actor in live-action Disney film

    04:21

  • How Ukrainians are marking Independence Day amid fears of potential attacks

    03:31

  • Ukrainians ‘not giving up’ six months after Russia’s invasion

    04:29

  • Breaking down New York and Florida’s highly contested primary elections

    04:37

  • Biden expected to forgive some student loan debt in highly anticipated announcement

    04:20

  • Education Secy. Cardona: U.S. teacher shortage ‘did not start with the pandemic’

    08:03

  • Ali Vitali explores why U.S. hasn’t a female president in new book ‘Electable’

    06:16

  • Why Trump is asking for ‘special master’ to oversee seized Mar-a-Lago documents

    03:39

  • Key races to watch in New York, Florida primaries

    08:07

  • Singapore to decriminalize sex between men, prime minister says

    04:01

  • Biden administration to release 1.8 million monkeypox vaccine doses

    04:20

NBC News NOW

U.N. investigators head to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

02:57

A team of U.N. investigators is heading to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to determine whether the plant that is under Russian control can operate safely as Ukrainian forces begin a counter-offensive to retake Russian-held territory in the south. NBC News’ Josh Lederman reports from Orlyk, Ukraine.   Aug. 30, 2022

  • ‘Texas Today’ newscast makes history with first all-woman, all-Black anchors

    04:55

  • How Afghanistan is coping one year after the withdrawal of U.S. troops

    04:52

  • What to expect from Biden’s speech on the ‘Soul of America’ on Thursday

    03:10

  • What’s next for NASA’s Artemis 1 mission after delayed launch

    02:58
  • Now Playing

    U.N. investigators head to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

    02:57
  • UP NEXT

    DOJ says it may have recovered from privileged documents from Mar-a-Lago seizure

    04:29

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All