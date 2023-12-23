IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Bodycam footage shows Prague police response to university shooting

    02:54
  • Now Playing

    U.N warns millions of children in Sudan are at risk as war expands to Jazeera

    02:25
  • UP NEXT

    Bodycam footage shows Prague police response after deadly mass shooting

    01:47

  • Prague declares day of mourning after historic deadly shooting 

    02:39

  • Turkey rounds up over 300 people suspected of having ISIS links

    00:43

  • Israeli forces fire tear gas near Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa holy site

    00:52

  • Huge explosion snakes across city as 'Hamas tunnels are destroyed' by Israeli military

    00:32

  • Vigil held for victims of the worst mass shooting in the Czech Republic's history

    00:52

  • Democratic Republic of Congo extends election after first day of violence

    03:47

  • At least 14 people killed in Prague mass shooting

    02:25

  • Prague shooting witnesses describe frantic scene and hearing ‘bangs’ at university

    02:33

  • Prague shooting death toll rises to at least 14 people

    02:54

  • Authorities confirm at least 10 people killed in Prague shooting

    02:06

  • How National Geographic selects the ‘pictures of the year’

    04:38

  • Why the U.S. prisoner exchange deal with Venezuela is significant

    02:59

  • Hamas hostage families plead with diplomats to help secure their freedom

    01:43

  • Airstrike on Rafah, Gaza, caught on camera by Sky News team

    04:07

  • Angry Argentinians protest against President Milei's decrees

    00:57

  • NBC's Morning News Now looks back at the biggest stories of 2023

    05:15

  • Victims of Khan Younis blast taken to city hospital as death toll in Gaza nears 20,000

    00:45

NBC News NOW

U.N warns millions of children in Sudan are at risk as war expands to Jazeera

02:25

The United Nations has warned that three million children in Sudan are at risk of malnutrition as the civil war has moved to Jazeera. The state has become a safe haven for thousands of displaced people, including children. Dec. 23, 2023

Get more newsLiveon

  • Bodycam footage shows Prague police response to university shooting

    02:54
  • Now Playing

    U.N warns millions of children in Sudan are at risk as war expands to Jazeera

    02:25
  • UP NEXT

    Bodycam footage shows Prague police response after deadly mass shooting

    01:47

  • Prague declares day of mourning after historic deadly shooting 

    02:39

  • Turkey rounds up over 300 people suspected of having ISIS links

    00:43

  • Israeli forces fire tear gas near Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa holy site

    00:52
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All