IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Broadway classic ‘Death of a Salesman’ reimagined through the lens of a Black family

    04:41
  • Now Playing

    U.N.: World ‘nowhere near’ hitting climate targets set in Paris agreement

    01:39
  • UP NEXT

    Wisconsin governor’s race heats up ahead of midterm elections

    04:19

  • Biden to tout economic agenda ahead of midterm elections

    03:56

  • Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker denies new abortion allegations

    04:56

  • How one St. Louis school is leading the charge in diversifying the education field

    02:58

  • How magic mushrooms could help smokers quit for good

    03:37

  • National Geographic unveils top 25 vacation destinations for 2023

    04:07

  • Biden to host Israeli President Isaac Herzog as violence erupts in West Bank

    04:34

  • Hope Hicks interviews with House Jan. 6 committee

    03:34

  • Hochul and Zeldin face off in New York gubernatorial debate

    05:31

  • Adidas cutting ties with Kanye West shows ‘consequences to antisemitism,’ Anti-Defamation League says

    02:33

  • Biden to get updated Covid booster to encourage Americans to get the shot

    03:32

  • Rishi Sunak admits ‘mistakes were made’ as he becomes British prime minister

    04:33

  • Justice Clarence Thomas blocks Sen. Lindsey Graham’s election interference testimony subpoena

    04:01

  • Brittney Griner’s legal team appeals her nine-year sentence in a Russian prison

    03:21

  • Early voting breaks records in some states ahead of midterm elections

    05:39

  • Rishi Sunak set to become first British Asian Prime Minister of U.K.

    08:29

  • Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist to face off in Florida’s only gubernatorial debate

    03:56

  • Migrant crossings at southern border during 2022 break previous record

    03:58

NBC News NOW

U.N.: World ‘nowhere near’ hitting climate targets set in Paris agreement

01:39

According to a new U.N. climate report, the world is nowhere near hitting its targets to cut greenhouse gas emissions, which are currently well over the limit outlined in the 2015 Paris agreement. Climate scientist at Stanford University and Chair of the Global Carbon Project, Dr. Rob Jackson, breaks down the main takeaways from the U.N. report and explains how countries could get back on track to hit climate targets. Oct. 27, 2022

  • Broadway classic ‘Death of a Salesman’ reimagined through the lens of a Black family

    04:41
  • Now Playing

    U.N.: World ‘nowhere near’ hitting climate targets set in Paris agreement

    01:39
  • UP NEXT

    Wisconsin governor’s race heats up ahead of midterm elections

    04:19

  • Biden to tout economic agenda ahead of midterm elections

    03:56

  • Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker denies new abortion allegations

    04:56

  • How one St. Louis school is leading the charge in diversifying the education field

    02:58

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All