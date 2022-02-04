U.S. accuses Russia of disinformation campaign as pretext for invasion of Ukraine
06:09
The U.S. has accused Russia of planning a disinformation campaign to fabricate an attack by Ukrainian forces as a pretext to invade as tensions in the region continue to build. NBC News’ Erin McLaughlin and Carol Lee break down how the accusation could impact diplomatic talks and how the Kremlin is reacting to the claim. Feb. 4, 2022
