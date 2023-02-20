IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

U.S. alleges China is considering providing lethal aid to Russia

06:42

Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused China of providing non-lethal aid to Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, adding that Beijing could be considering providing lethal aid to Moscow. NBC News’ Dan De Luce and Janis Mackey Frayer explain what kind of support China could be sending to Russia and how Beijing is reacting to the allegation. Feb. 20, 2023

