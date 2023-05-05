IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    U.S. Ambassador to China calls for resumption of high-level talks

U.S. Ambassador to China calls for resumption of high-level talks

United States Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns said that "it's an issue" that the communications between the U.S. and China have been deteriorating. NBC News' Janis Mackey Frayer spoke with Burns about what the two countries need to do to repair their relationship.May 5, 2023

