U.S. and Canada expected to make new deal to keep out asylum seekers

- Now Playing
U.S. and Canada expected to make new deal to keep out asylum seekers03:18
- UP NEXT
Group of Mexican women help feed thousands of migrants on their journeys04:13
Surge of migrants attempt forced entry at Texas border02:55
Biden considers controversial family detention border policy05:14
U.S.-Canada border sees migrant surge as temperatures plummet05:59
Biden administration faces possible lawsuit over plan to block migrants04:24
Inside the U.S Coast Guard's migrant search at sea05:19
Title 42 immigration rule could expire on May 1103:37
Afghan brothers reunite after U.S. immigration system separated them05:04
Asylum seekers reject NYC shelter citing bad living conditions03:43
Migrants landings increase along U.S. borders03:26
Federal authorities arrive in Florida after surge of migrants02:43
Border Patrol officers arrest migrants at El Paso Greyhound Station01:07
Biden makes first presidential trip to border as migrant crisis rages02:59
Asylum seekers continue to arrive in Florida Keys amid influx03:24
Influx of migrants temporarily closes Florida national park04:26
Supreme Court votes to keep Title 42 in place for 6 months02:52
Supreme Court allowing Title 42 to remain in effect02:22
Migrant crisis worsening in Texas amid winter weather01:28
Texas National Guard blocks border sections ahead of end of Title 4203:14
- Now Playing
U.S. and Canada expected to make new deal to keep out asylum seekers03:18
- UP NEXT
Group of Mexican women help feed thousands of migrants on their journeys04:13
Surge of migrants attempt forced entry at Texas border02:55
Biden considers controversial family detention border policy05:14
U.S.-Canada border sees migrant surge as temperatures plummet05:59
Biden administration faces possible lawsuit over plan to block migrants04:24
Play All