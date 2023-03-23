IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    U.S. and Canada expected to make new deal to keep out asylum seekers

    03:18
  • UP NEXT

    Group of Mexican women help feed thousands of migrants on their journeys 

    04:13

  • Surge of migrants attempt forced entry at Texas border

    02:55

  • Biden considers controversial family detention border policy

    05:14

  • U.S.-Canada border sees migrant surge as temperatures plummet

    05:59

  • Biden administration faces possible lawsuit over plan to block migrants

    04:24

  • Inside the U.S Coast Guard's migrant search at sea

    05:19

  • Title 42 immigration rule could expire on May 11

    03:37

  • Afghan brothers reunite after U.S. immigration system separated them

    05:04

  • Asylum seekers reject NYC shelter citing bad living conditions

    03:43

  • Migrants landings increase along U.S. borders

    03:26

  • Federal authorities arrive in Florida after surge of migrants

    02:43

  • Border Patrol officers arrest migrants at El Paso Greyhound Station

    01:07

  • Biden makes first presidential trip to border as migrant crisis rages

    02:59

  • Asylum seekers continue to arrive in Florida Keys amid influx

    03:24

  • Influx of migrants temporarily closes Florida national park

    04:26

  • Supreme Court votes to keep Title 42 in place for 6 months

    02:52

  • Supreme Court allowing Title 42 to remain in effect

    02:22

  • Migrant crisis worsening in Texas amid winter weather

    01:28

  • Texas National Guard blocks border sections ahead of end of Title 42

    03:14

NBC News NOW

U.S. and Canada expected to make new deal to keep out asylum seekers

03:18

The U.S. and Canada are expected to announce a new immigration deal that would let both countries turn away those trying to seek asylum by crossing their borders. NBC’s Monica Alba reports on how this comes as President Biden recently landed in Canada to meet with Prime Minister Trudeau. March 23, 2023

  • Now Playing

    U.S. and Canada expected to make new deal to keep out asylum seekers

    03:18
  • UP NEXT

    Group of Mexican women help feed thousands of migrants on their journeys 

    04:13

  • Surge of migrants attempt forced entry at Texas border

    02:55

  • Biden considers controversial family detention border policy

    05:14

  • U.S.-Canada border sees migrant surge as temperatures plummet

    05:59

  • Biden administration faces possible lawsuit over plan to block migrants

    04:24

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All