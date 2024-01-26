IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Doomsday Clock stays at 90 seconds to midnight for second straight year

    01:59

  • Pentagon identifies Navy SEALs lost off coast of Somalia

    02:29

  • U.S. urges Americans in Colombia to avoid dating apps after 8 deaths

    03:28

  • 'We have very little information': Parents of American kidnapped by Hamas

    05:36

  • U.S. court rules Madrid museum can keep painting stolen by Nazis

    03:53

  • Bitcoin briefly spikes in value after false SEC post on X

    03:35

  • Israel announces plan to withdraw some troops from Gaza

    03:27

  • U.S. carries out airstrikes against militants in Iraq

    02:20

  • How National Geographic selects the ‘pictures of the year’

    04:38

  • Why the U.S. prisoner exchange deal with Venezuela is significant

    02:59

  • Senate tries to reach deal on border security and aid for Israel and Ukraine

    03:48

  • American tourist killed in Bahamas shark attack

    02:14

  • Watch: Vehicle goes airborne before U.S.-Canada border crash

    00:29

  • Full special report: FBI investigates vehicle explosion at U.S.-Canada border

    19:52

  • 2023 expected to be hottest year on record after warmest October ever

    03:37

  • Iran-linked organizations attack U.S. targets in the Middle East

    04:28

  • California woman disappears while on yoga retreat in Guatemala

    02:24

  • U.S. moving forces to the Mideast to protect American bases

    01:30

  • What to expect from Biden’s trip to Israel

    03:19

  • U.S. deploys second Navy carrier strike group to Middle East

    02:31

NBC News NOW

U.S. and Chinese officials to resume talks on stopping the fentanyl crisis

03:38

High-level officials from both the U.S. and China will form what’s being described as a joint task force to revive counter-narcotics cooperation between the two countries and curb the fentanyl crisis. NBC News’ Janis Mackey Frayer reports on what we can expect from the talks.Jan. 26, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • UP NEXT

    Doomsday Clock stays at 90 seconds to midnight for second straight year

    01:59

  • Pentagon identifies Navy SEALs lost off coast of Somalia

    02:29

  • U.S. urges Americans in Colombia to avoid dating apps after 8 deaths

    03:28

  • 'We have very little information': Parents of American kidnapped by Hamas

    05:36

  • U.S. court rules Madrid museum can keep painting stolen by Nazis

    03:53

  • Bitcoin briefly spikes in value after false SEC post on X

    03:35
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All