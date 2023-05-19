IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    U.S. and G-7 allies agree to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

    03:01
  • UP NEXT

    Ukraine's Zelenskyy tells Arab League leaders that Russia is 'weak'

    01:00

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy expected to attend G-7 summit in person

    04:00

  • Russia launches new attacks across Kyiv amid G-7 summit

    02:15

  • American Nicholas Maimer killed fighting in Ukraine

    01:26

  • Ukraine says they blocked barrage of 18 Russian missiles over Kyiv

    01:40

  • ‘We are Europeans, so we are free’: Zelenskyy asks E.U. to stand firm against Russia

    01:36

  • Ukraine says it shot down advanced weapons fired from Russia

    02:16

  • CIA offers Russians secure way to share intelligence with U.S. spies

    01:48

  • Ukrainian forces gain ground in Bakhmut

    01:04

  • Zelenskyy meets with U.K.’s Prime Minister for additional aid to Ukraine

    01:21

  • New Russian attacks in Ukraine as Zelenskyy visits allies in Europe

    02:15

  • Zelenskyy visits Germany as Ukraine prepares counteroffensive

    01:20

  • ‘Fundamentally unacceptable’: U.S. envoy accuses South Africa of arming Russia

    01:07

  • Drone video shows attack on Russian troops in Bakhmut, Ukraine's military says

    01:01

  • Putin delivers speech as Russia celebrates WWII Victory Day

    04:10

  • Putin hosts scaled-back Victory Day parade in Moscow

    02:50

  • Putin claims 'real war' is being waged against Russia during his Victory Day speech

    01:15

  • Drone video shows artillery shell exploding in western Bakhmut

    01:03

  • International students in Ukraine still in limbo after a year of war

    02:45

NBC News NOW

U.S. and G-7 allies agree to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

03:01

The U.S. and its allies at the G-7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, have agreed to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez has the details.May 19, 2023

  • Now Playing

    U.S. and G-7 allies agree to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

    03:01
  • UP NEXT

    Ukraine's Zelenskyy tells Arab League leaders that Russia is 'weak'

    01:00

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy expected to attend G-7 summit in person

    04:00

  • Russia launches new attacks across Kyiv amid G-7 summit

    02:15

  • American Nicholas Maimer killed fighting in Ukraine

    01:26

  • Ukraine says they blocked barrage of 18 Russian missiles over Kyiv

    01:40

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All