NBC News NOW

U.S. and Mexico weigh agreement on fentanyl and guns

02:28

The U.S. and Mexico are preparing to announce an agreement to crack down on fentanyl and guns crossing the southern border. NBC’s Julia Ainsley walks through the specifics of the tentative deal and has more on the recent remarks made by Mexico’s president. March 27, 2023

