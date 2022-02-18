U.S. Army has new strategy to tackle climate change
06:43
The U.S. Armed Services now has an official climate strategy, including Fort Knox being the first Army installation to generate its own electricity through solar panels. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by Paul Farnan, the acting Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment, to discuss more renewable energy projects on the way. Feb. 18, 2022
