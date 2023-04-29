IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    U.S. Army orders aviation stand down after deadly helicopter crashes

    02:37
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. evacuates government personnel and their families from Sudan

    02:02

  • Ken Potts, one of last two remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 102

    00:40

  • Retired admiral on U.S. military’s high-risk evacuation in Sudan

    02:30

  • U.S. forces evacuate embassy personnel from Sudan amid violence

    01:34

  • Accused leaker began posting secrets more than a year ago, New York Times reports

    02:07

  • U.S. government urges Americans in Sudan to shelter in place amid conflict

    01:31

  • How did a 21-year-old airman get access to America’s top secrets?

    05:01

  • Aerial video shows arrest of Pentagon leaks suspect

    03:22

  • Taiwan on high alert amid Chinese military drills

    05:49

  • China escalates military exercises against Taiwan

    01:32

  • DOJ and Pentagon search for source of leaked documents pertaining to war in Ukraine

    01:07

  • Chinese military jets practice strikes against key Taiwan targets

    01:57

  • China begins military exercises off coast of Taiwan

    01:54

  • Chinese spy balloon gathered intelligence from U.S. military sites, senior U.S. officials say

    02:44

  • Former Marine returns fellow Vietnam war vet’s dog tag to family

    03:29

  • Army releases identities of nine soldiers killed in helicopter crash

    00:32

  • Army confirms 9 killed in Kentucky Black Hawk helicopter collision

    04:43

  • Two Black Hawk helicopters crash during training mission in Kentucky

    02:49

  • 9 dead after Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky

    02:01

NBC News NOW

U.S. Army orders aviation stand down after deadly helicopter crashes

02:37

A U.S. Army helicopter collision in Alaska has left three soldiers dead and one injured. NBC’s Courtney Kube has the latest on the incident and why the Army is now ordering an aviation stand down.April 29, 2023

  • Now Playing

    U.S. Army orders aviation stand down after deadly helicopter crashes

    02:37
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. evacuates government personnel and their families from Sudan

    02:02

  • Ken Potts, one of last two remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 102

    00:40

  • Retired admiral on U.S. military’s high-risk evacuation in Sudan

    02:30

  • U.S. forces evacuate embassy personnel from Sudan amid violence

    01:34

  • Accused leaker began posting secrets more than a year ago, New York Times reports

    02:07

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All