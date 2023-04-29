U.S. Army orders aviation stand down after deadly helicopter crashes

- Now Playing
U.S. Army orders aviation stand down after deadly helicopter crashes02:37
- UP NEXT
U.S. evacuates government personnel and their families from Sudan02:02
Ken Potts, one of last two remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 10200:40
Retired admiral on U.S. military’s high-risk evacuation in Sudan02:30
U.S. forces evacuate embassy personnel from Sudan amid violence01:34
Accused leaker began posting secrets more than a year ago, New York Times reports02:07
U.S. government urges Americans in Sudan to shelter in place amid conflict01:31
How did a 21-year-old airman get access to America’s top secrets?05:01
Aerial video shows arrest of Pentagon leaks suspect03:22
Taiwan on high alert amid Chinese military drills05:49
China escalates military exercises against Taiwan01:32
DOJ and Pentagon search for source of leaked documents pertaining to war in Ukraine01:07
Chinese military jets practice strikes against key Taiwan targets01:57
China begins military exercises off coast of Taiwan01:54
Chinese spy balloon gathered intelligence from U.S. military sites, senior U.S. officials say02:44
Former Marine returns fellow Vietnam war vet’s dog tag to family03:29
Army releases identities of nine soldiers killed in helicopter crash00:32
Army confirms 9 killed in Kentucky Black Hawk helicopter collision04:43
Two Black Hawk helicopters crash during training mission in Kentucky02:49
9 dead after Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky02:01
- Now Playing
U.S. Army orders aviation stand down after deadly helicopter crashes02:37
- UP NEXT
U.S. evacuates government personnel and their families from Sudan02:02
Ken Potts, one of last two remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 10200:40
Retired admiral on U.S. military’s high-risk evacuation in Sudan02:30
U.S. forces evacuate embassy personnel from Sudan amid violence01:34
Accused leaker began posting secrets more than a year ago, New York Times reports02:07
Play All