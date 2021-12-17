IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Blood banks nationwide report dangerous supply shortage 04:09
Now Playing
U.S. Army releases data showing vaccine mandate compliance among troops 01:59
UP NEXT
Search warrant issued for Alec Baldwin’s cell phone after fatal ‘Rust’ shooting 04:28 What to expect from former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter’s testimony 04:22 Music producer among 9 killed in Dominican Republic plane crash 02:17 Newark to require permits for charities to pass out food in public 08:03 Digital legacy: Inside the growing movement to prepare end-of-life options for digital assets 06:13 FDA to permanently allow abortion pills by mail 00:35 Some major companies, hospitals suspending vaccine mandates 04:43 Paralyzed graduate walks to receive his Master's degree 01:55 Former employee takes the stand in Ghislaine Maxwell trial 03:10 Meta bans organizations in global 'surveillance-for-hire' industry targeting journalists 05:06 CDC panel says people shouldn't get J&J vaccine if Pfizer, Moderna available 07:07 NYC offers 500,000 free rapid Covid tests, 1 million masks amid case surge 01:08 Remaining missionaries kidnapped by gang in Haiti released two months after abduction 03:49 CDC recommends people not get Johnson & Johnson vaccine if Pfizer, Moderna available 01:53 Students called racial slurs, bullied as 'critical race theory' protests spill into classes 03:23 Biden: Medal of Honor recipients 'embody the highest ideals of selfless service' 01:20 Biden awards Medal of Honor to first Black service member for actions in Iraq 03:39 Closing statements begin in Elizabeth Holmes fraud trial 00:57 U.S. Army releases data showing vaccine mandate compliance among troops 01:59
The U.S. Army has released new data showing how many soldiers have complied with the Pentagon’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate after the deadline to get vaccinated passed this week. NBC News’ Courtney Kube reports.
Dec. 17, 2021 Read More Blood banks nationwide report dangerous supply shortage 04:09
Now Playing
U.S. Army releases data showing vaccine mandate compliance among troops 01:59
UP NEXT
Search warrant issued for Alec Baldwin’s cell phone after fatal ‘Rust’ shooting 04:28 What to expect from former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter’s testimony 04:22 Music producer among 9 killed in Dominican Republic plane crash 02:17 Newark to require permits for charities to pass out food in public 08:03