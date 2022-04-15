IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
U.S. believes Russian warship was struck by two Ukrainian missiles

00:58

U.S. officials believe a Russian warship that sunk was struck by two Ukrainian Neptune missiles. NBC's Dan De Luce has details.April 15, 2022

