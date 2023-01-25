IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Newsom expresses frustration after multiple mass shootings in California

    04:05

  • ChatGPT uses AI to pass final exam at UPenn’s Wharton

    02:23

  • Congress grills Live Nation CEO after Taylor Swift tour ticket chaos

    02:24

  • Mikaela Shiffrin breaks all-time women’s Alpine skiing World Cup record

    01:44

  • Monterey Park community shattered after mass shooting

    02:07

  • Suspect arrested in Half Moon Bay shooting that left 7 dead

    02:07

  • Rookie stock investors call it quits after portfolio values crashed

    03:28

  • Homeowners turn to firewood as heating prices rise

    02:36

  • Florida blocks African American studies class

    02:34

  • Families of Uvalde massacre make emotional pleas for gun legislation

    03:04

  • SWAT team stands-off with man who shot and killed three people at Washington gas station

    01:53

  • Memphis EMTs 'relieved of duty' following Tyre Nichols' death

    01:49

  • Amazon introduces subscription prescription drug service

    00:55

  • Bill could force Miss Gay America pageant out of Arkansas

    01:50

  • Doomsday Clock ticks in at 90 seconds to midnight

    01:32

  • Arrests made in connection to death of LSU's Madison Brooks

    02:19

  • Dallas Zoo offers reward in 'suspicious death' of vulture

    01:57

  • Court will hear arguments on public release of Trump Georgia election probe report

    02:24

  • An 18-year-old faces murder charges after two students killed at Iowa charter school

    02:06

  • M&M's replaces 'spokescandies' amid 'woke' Fox News flap

    01:54

NBC News NOW

U.S. Border Patrol sees rise in egg interceptions amid soaring prices

02:43

U.S. Customs and Border officials are now scrambling to stop people from bringing raw eggs from Mexico into the country as Americans face surging prices for the product. NBC’s Steven Romo reports on why the illegal move is increasing and when the spike in egg prices will end. Jan. 25, 2023

