U.S. braces for influx of people considering adoption following Roe v. Wade ruling

05:22

With the U.S. Supreme Court’s controversial decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the nation is bracing for an influx of people who may consider adoption instead of abortion. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez spoke to mothers about the difficult reality of the situation and how they claim the answer is not that simple. July 5, 2022

