IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    U.S.-Canada border blocked by truckers protesting Covid mandates, automakers feel impact

    05:58
  • UP NEXT

    Los Angeles sweeps homeless encampments ahead of Super Bowl

    04:16

  • Hallie Jackson NOW - Feb. 10 | NBC News NOW

    44:51

  • Former 'Cheer' star Jerry Harris plead guilty in sex abuse case

    00:17

  • Vermont lawmakers vote on constitutional amendment guaranteeing right to abortion, contraception

    02:58

  • What's next for policing in Minneapolis?

    04:47

  • Wind-fueled wildfire forcing evacuations in Southern California

    02:06

  • Teachers forced to buy masks and supplies despite federal funding to states

    03:19

  • House Oversight Committee launches investigation into Trump's handling of White House documents

    02:24

  • Are major companies living up to their net-zero pledges to combat climate change?

    04:54

  • Biden to host Senate Judiciary Democrats to discuss Supreme Court nominee process

    03:59

  • Why one Harvard student created the first Korean Disney princess

    04:29

  • Snoop Dogg buys Death Row Records

    00:34

  • Jan. 6 committee subpoenas top aide to former President Trump

    04:06

  • Russia, Belarus hold military drills as Biden weighs evacuating Americans from Ukraine

    06:33

  • Britain's Prince Charles tests positive for Covid for a second time

    00:23

  • Kia and Hyundai recall nearly 485,000 vehicles over fire concerns

    00:27

  • Six migrant children rescued from the Rio Grande in border crossing attempt 

    02:38

  • DOJ arrests New York couple in $3.6 billion bitcoin laundering scheme 

    03:24

  • Conservatives outraged over Biden’s funding for safe drug use kits

    03:00

NBC News NOW

U.S.-Canada border blocked by truckers protesting Covid mandates, automakers feel impact

05:58

Truckers are protesting Covid-19 mandates in Canada by blocking the U.S. border crossing causing impacts on both jobs and trade in North America.Feb. 11, 2022

  • Now Playing

    U.S.-Canada border blocked by truckers protesting Covid mandates, automakers feel impact

    05:58
  • UP NEXT

    Los Angeles sweeps homeless encampments ahead of Super Bowl

    04:16

  • Hallie Jackson NOW - Feb. 10 | NBC News NOW

    44:51

  • Former 'Cheer' star Jerry Harris plead guilty in sex abuse case

    00:17

  • Vermont lawmakers vote on constitutional amendment guaranteeing right to abortion, contraception

    02:58

  • What's next for policing in Minneapolis?

    04:47

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All