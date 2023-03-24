IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden and Trudeau to discuss migration, national security and climate change

    03:51
  • Now Playing

    U.S. carries out airstrikes in Syria after deadly drone attack targets coalition base

    04:24
  • UP NEXT

    Protests over France’s pension reform stretch into 9th day

    03:09

  • Breaking down Trump’s mounting legal troubles

    04:08

  • Biden to visit Canada for first time since taking office

    03:21

  • Judge approves evidence in probe into Trump’s handling of classified documents

    03:49

  • TikTok CEO to appear before Congress as lawmakers push to ban app

    06:06

  • North Korea fires missiles as U.S., South Korea military drills end

    03:16

  • Meet Sesame Street’s first Black female puppeteer

    04:17

  • Federal Reserve to decide on interest rate hikes amid banking sector turmoil

    02:07

  • Biden awards 2021 National Medals of Arts and Humanities in star-studded ceremony

    03:40

  • President Xi wraps up Russia trip with message to the West

    04:07

  • Grand jury to decide on possible Trump indictment

    03:25

  • How Putin’s meetings with Xi could impact the war in Ukraine

    03:36

  • Biden signs bill to declassify Covid origins intelligence

    02:24

  • Biden issues first veto of presidency to block new investment rule

    03:14

  • Grand jury weighs possible Trump indictment in Stormy Daniels hush money payment

    05:10

  • Can a teacher detect if students are using artificial intelligence?

    04:08

  • TikTok CEO to appear before Congress amid growing security concerns

    04:18

  • How UBS’s acquisition of Credit Suisse is impacting bank shares

    03:37

NBC News NOW

U.S. carries out airstrikes in Syria after deadly drone attack targets coalition base

04:24

Overnight, the Pentagon says it carried out a series of airstrikes in northern Syria in retaliation for a drone attack on a coalition base that killed one U.S. contractor and injured several other service members. NBC News national security analyst Clint Watts explains who the U.S. says was behind the drone attack and why American troops are stationed in Syria.March 24, 2023

  • Biden and Trudeau to discuss migration, national security and climate change

    03:51
  • Now Playing

    U.S. carries out airstrikes in Syria after deadly drone attack targets coalition base

    04:24
  • UP NEXT

    Protests over France’s pension reform stretch into 9th day

    03:09

  • Breaking down Trump’s mounting legal troubles

    04:08

  • Biden to visit Canada for first time since taking office

    03:21

  • Judge approves evidence in probe into Trump’s handling of classified documents

    03:49

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All