NBC News NOW

U.S. cities face challenges when using violence interrupters to fight crime

03:35

Some U.S. cities are using so-called “violence interrupters” that employ community-based mediation to help prevent crime. NBC News’ Safia Samee Ali reports on how few understand the challenges, with at least one expert claiming these programs need just as much as a police department. May 13, 2022

