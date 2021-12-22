IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

U.S. cities scramble to boost testing capacity ahead of the holidays

03:30

Many Americans hoping to get tested for Covid-19 before the holidays are being forced to wait in long lines as testing sites across the country face a shortage of rapid testing kits. NBC News’ Gary Grumbach explains how cities around the country are hoping to expand their testing capabilities before the holidays. Dec. 22, 2021

