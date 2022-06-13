IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    U.S. cities test naming heat waves as a warning system, similar to hurricanes

    03:23
  • UP NEXT

    Arizona's 'Pipeline' wildfire forces evacuations

    01:09

  • 130 million people under severe weather threats to start the week

    01:10

  • Kentucky residents work to rebuild town 6 months after tornado

    03:03

  • Heatwave engulfing the West Coast

    01:31

  • 36 million impacted by dangerous heat in the Southwest

    01:16

  • Torrential downpours flood crowded Halsey concert outside DC

    01:51

  • Freak flooding causes Halsey to cancel Maryland concert

    00:28

  • 10 million at risk for severe weather on Tuesday

    01:08

  • South Florida cleans up after weekend of torrential rainfall

    01:22

  • No end in sight for Puerto Rico's electricity crisis

    03:27

  • Forecast: Florida on alert ahead of tropical storm Alex

    02:59

  • Tropical storm warning issued for South Florida

    01:45

  • Hurricane Agatha leaves trail of destruction on Mexico's Pacific coast

    01:04

  • Floods and landslides kill at least 91 people in Brazil

    01:52

  • Multiple tornadoes leave trail of destruction through Minnesota

    01:34

  • Hurricane Agatha barrels into Mexico's Pacific coast with 105 mph winds

    00:51

  • Memorial Day weekend travelers face flight delays, cancellations

    03:36

  • Watch: Sydney's iconic skyline shrouded in morning fog

    00:31

  • 'Lost Lake Fire' rages along California-Arizona border

    00:33

NBC News NOW

U.S. cities test naming heat waves as a warning system, similar to hurricanes

03:23

Heat waves are the most consistently deadly weather emergency in the U.S., killing about 600 people every year. NBC News’ George Solis reports on how an international climate group suggests naming heat waves like hurricanes to help people understand their severity. June 13, 2022

  • Now Playing

    U.S. cities test naming heat waves as a warning system, similar to hurricanes

    03:23
  • UP NEXT

    Arizona's 'Pipeline' wildfire forces evacuations

    01:09

  • 130 million people under severe weather threats to start the week

    01:10

  • Kentucky residents work to rebuild town 6 months after tornado

    03:03

  • Heatwave engulfing the West Coast

    01:31

  • 36 million impacted by dangerous heat in the Southwest

    01:16

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All