U.S. collects evidence of possible Russian war crimes and human rights abuses in Ukraine
02:38
The Biden administration says it is collecting evidence of possible war crimes and human rights abuses carried out by Russian forces as its invasion of Ukraine continues. NBC News’ Carol Lee explains what steps the White House could take next and whether it will change President Biden’s dealings with President Putin. March 8, 2022
U.S. troops train alongside NATO forces in Eastern Europe
03:12
House Intelligence Committee to hold annual hearing on worldwide threats
03:35
Now Playing
U.S. collects evidence of possible Russian war crimes and human rights abuses in Ukraine
02:38
UP NEXT
Texas parent speaks on Gov. Abbott’s push for investigations into gender-affirming care
14:11
WNBA star Brittney Griner still detained in Russia as war escalates
02:36
Russia reportedly using weapons in Ukraine that may violate international law