U.S. continues sanctions on Russia's central bank as Putin escalates Ukraine invasion
NBC News' Mike Memoli reports on how the U.S. is working to limit Russia's ability to conduct any transactions after expectedly trying to tap into $600B throughout the world in federal reserve, and as Putin continues to escalate the invasion of Ukraine, that the U.S. is prepared to continue sanctions on Russia. Feb. 28, 2022
Massive explosion heard from Kyiv after Ukraine officials push for cease-fire in talks with Russia
