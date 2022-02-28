IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Massive explosion heard from Kyiv after Ukraine officials push for cease-fire in talks with Russia

    01:28
  • Now Playing

    U.S. continues sanctions on Russia's central bank as Putin escalates Ukraine invasion

    02:17
  • UP NEXT

    How Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers's approval ratings are affecting re-election bid odds

    01:58

  • Facebook, Twitter remove anti-Ukrainian disinformation accounts from platform

    02:59

  • New York man wins $10M jackpot for a second time

    00:20

  • Ruble's value falls following sanctions, Russia raises interest rates to 20 percent

    02:23

  • What to expect during Biden's first State of the Union address amid ongoing crisis in Ukraine

    03:18

  • How World Central Kitchen is feeding Ukrainians fleeing Russian invasion

    02:56

  • U.S. authorizes voluntary departure at Moscow embassy, suspends operations at Minsk embassy

    02:08

  • Ukrainian President Zelensky says Russian forces will attack Kyiv

    03:44

  • Winter storms slam the east affecting American’s commute

    01:30

  • Florida House passes bill limiting classroom discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation

    03:30

  • DNA evidence saves 500-pound black bear, Hank the Tank, from euthanasia

    02:24

  • Images show Ukrainian resilience and strength in the face of war

    01:43

  • CDC relaxes Covid guidance allowing most people to remove masks indoors

    04:27

  • Black History Now

    28:03

  • Controversial 'Don't Say Gay' bill advances to Florida Senate

    03:29

  • Florida Gov. DeSantis criticizes Biden and Fauci in CPAC speech

    02:00

  • Russia seizes control of Chernobyl nuclear power plant

    03:01

  • Russia captures Chernobyl site. What if it were hit by a missile?

    04:12

NBC News NOW

U.S. continues sanctions on Russia's central bank as Putin escalates Ukraine invasion

02:17

NBC News' Mike Memoli reports on how the U.S. is working to limit Russia's ability to conduct any transactions after expectedly trying to tap into $600B throughout the world in federal reserve, and as Putin continues to escalate the invasion of Ukraine, that the U.S. is prepared to continue sanctions on Russia. Feb. 28, 2022

  • Massive explosion heard from Kyiv after Ukraine officials push for cease-fire in talks with Russia

    01:28
  • Now Playing

    U.S. continues sanctions on Russia's central bank as Putin escalates Ukraine invasion

    02:17
  • UP NEXT

    How Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers's approval ratings are affecting re-election bid odds

    01:58

  • Facebook, Twitter remove anti-Ukrainian disinformation accounts from platform

    02:59

  • New York man wins $10M jackpot for a second time

    00:20

  • Ruble's value falls following sanctions, Russia raises interest rates to 20 percent

    02:23

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All