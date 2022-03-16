U.S. Defense Secretary Austin attends summit with NATO countries in Brussels
03:50
As the West looks for new methods to deter President Putin’s aggression in Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin traveled to Brussels for a summit with other NATO defense ministers. NBC News’ Josh Lederman breaks down what NATO is hoping to achieve with today’s summit and whether the meetings could impact NATO’s military approach to the conflict in Ukraine. March 16, 2022
U.S. Defense Secretary Austin attends summit with NATO countries in Brussels
03:50
