IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How does the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank compare to the 2008 bailout?

    04:11

  • U.S. and South Korea begin joint military drills following North Korean missile test

    03:07
  • Now Playing

    U.S. denies Iran’s claim of agreement over prisoner swap

    03:41
  • UP NEXT

    California braces for more rain and snow amid severe flooding

    02:36

  • Regulators say Silicon Valley Bank customers will have access to their money following collapse

    05:06

  • DeSantis heads to battleground Iowa as part of his book tour

    04:39

  • U.S. to lift Covid travel testing requirements for travelers from China

    04:12

  • U.S. economy adds 311,000 jobs in February

    03:52

  • Millions without heat after Russian hypersonic missile strike

    03:00

  • Oscars 2023: Who is expected to win the top awards?

    01:59

  • Three wounded in Tel Aviv after Israel carries out occupied West Bank raid

    03:29

  • Alex Murdaugh’s legal team appeals his murder convictions

    03:15

  • Breaking down Biden’s 2024 budget plan

    02:22

  • LeVar Burton's new documentary tackles childhood reading crisis

    02:17

  • Biden to unveil budget plan in Philadelphia

    03:52

  • Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell hospitalized after fall

    03:40

  • Who could face charges in case of Virginia 6-year-old who shot teacher?

    04:27

  • South Carolina community holds vigil for victims of deadly Mexico kidnapping

    04:33

  • Russia renews nationwide missile attacks on Ukraine

    04:00

  • U.S. to lift Covid testing requirements for travelers from China

    03:19

NBC News NOW

U.S. denies Iran’s claim of agreement over prisoner swap

03:41

U.S. officials are denying allegations by Iran’s foreign minister that the two countries have reached an agreement over a prisoner swap without offering any evidence or specific details on the deal. NBC News’ Ali Arouzi has the details. March 13, 2023

  • How does the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank compare to the 2008 bailout?

    04:11

  • U.S. and South Korea begin joint military drills following North Korean missile test

    03:07
  • Now Playing

    U.S. denies Iran’s claim of agreement over prisoner swap

    03:41
  • UP NEXT

    California braces for more rain and snow amid severe flooding

    02:36

  • Regulators say Silicon Valley Bank customers will have access to their money following collapse

    05:06

  • DeSantis heads to battleground Iowa as part of his book tour

    04:39

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All