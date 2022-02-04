IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The U.S. economy added 467,000 jobs in January according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics report. NBC News’ Ben Popken breaks down how the numbers compare to expectations and previous months during President Biden’s first year in office.
Feb. 4, 2022
